Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 52.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

AEVA stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

