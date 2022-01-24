Raymond James Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. 77,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,871. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.