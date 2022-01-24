Raymond James Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. 77,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,871. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

