Raymond James Boosts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $35.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

