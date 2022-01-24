Raymond James Boosts Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target to C$228.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$184.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE CIGI traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,216. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.01. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$111.40 and a 1-year high of C$190.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

