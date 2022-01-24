Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 245.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

