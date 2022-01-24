Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,001 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

