Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

