Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

