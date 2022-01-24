Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 183.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

