Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,712 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Kroger by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

KR opened at $46.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

