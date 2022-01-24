Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 181.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.