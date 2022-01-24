Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $157.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

