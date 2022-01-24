Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

