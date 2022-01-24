Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $109.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

