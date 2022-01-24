Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Children’s Place worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Children’s Place by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

