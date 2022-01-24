Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,647 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 1.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 49,209 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

