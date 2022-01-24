Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 532 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

