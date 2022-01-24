Quantstamp 24-Hour Volume Tops $478,702.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $478,702.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

