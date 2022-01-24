Qtron Investments LLC Sells 30,477 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Gerdau by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 2,761,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.