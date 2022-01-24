Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $388.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

