Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

PSA stock opened at $353.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $221.58 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

