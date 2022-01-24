Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

