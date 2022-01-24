Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $694.73 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $284.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $781.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.31.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

