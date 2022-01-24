Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.00 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

