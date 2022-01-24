Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cut by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn $11.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $13.91. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $90.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $119.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $142.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $170.59 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,323.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,323.02. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

