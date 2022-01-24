Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Q2 by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

