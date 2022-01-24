Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

SNV opened at $49.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

