Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

USB opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

