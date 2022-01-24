Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Ensign Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,508 shares of company stock valued at $612,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

