Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

PUMSY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Puma has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

