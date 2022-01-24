Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.28 ($132.14).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.99. Puma has a one year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a one year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

