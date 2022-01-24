Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.83 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

