Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

