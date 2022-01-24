Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

