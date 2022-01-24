PTC (PTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

