Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.