Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $386,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

