Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

IWP stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

