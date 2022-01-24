Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,474,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,517 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $190.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.