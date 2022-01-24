Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $71.52 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97.

