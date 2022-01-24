Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

