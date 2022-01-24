Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Altria Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 976,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 566,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 223,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

