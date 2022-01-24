Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,320 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.20% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW opened at $32.70 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

