ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.38 ($22.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €14.18 ($16.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.59).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

