ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 222,344 shares.The stock last traded at $46.80 and had previously closed at $48.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

