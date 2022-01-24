ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

