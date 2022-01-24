PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

