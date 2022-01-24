Project Angel Parent LLC’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 24th (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Project Angel Parent’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Shares of MLNK opened at $16.76 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.