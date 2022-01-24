Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $9.13

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.35. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1,044 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

