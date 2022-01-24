Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Axcelis Technologies worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $59.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

